Insider Selling: Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $27.59. 14,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSVN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bank7 by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 3,755.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

