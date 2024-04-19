Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells 12,965 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 12,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $76,882.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,911,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,122,526.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock remained flat at $5.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 859,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.34. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,046,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 535,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 168,091 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LFST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

