John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $10.89. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 111,870 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 923.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 496,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 447,941 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 276,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 254,527 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,561,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

