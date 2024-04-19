John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $10.89. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 111,870 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
