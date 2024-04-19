KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,547 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,547 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 1.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.59. 421,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $792.91 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

