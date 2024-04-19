KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Shares Down 7.8%

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

