LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.89

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.89 and last traded at $105.09, with a volume of 124977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCII. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 824,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after buying an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

