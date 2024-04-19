Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.41 and traded as high as C$11.45. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 6,117 shares changing hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$350.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.41.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.13 million during the quarter. Melcor Developments had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 2.3104839 earnings per share for the current year.

Melcor Developments Cuts Dividend

Melcor Developments Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.