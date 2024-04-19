Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $15.30. Park City Group shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 54,210 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 million, a P/E ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Park City Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

