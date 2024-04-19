Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as low as C$0.19. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 20,111 shares trading hands.

Noram Lithium Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.81.

About Noram Lithium

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

