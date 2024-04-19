Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Shares Down 1.8%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.17. 60,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 55,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Olympus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy systems, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.

