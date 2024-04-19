Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Stock Price Down 6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 115,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 244,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Silver One Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.