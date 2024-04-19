SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 0.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XBI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 13,779,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,763. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

