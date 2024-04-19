Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Down 2.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 1,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $74.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

