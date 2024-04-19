Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Shares Down 14.3%

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 385,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 59,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Titan Medical Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of robotic assisted surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery. It is developing the Enos system, a robotic single access surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart comprising a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing surgical procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during surgical procedures.

