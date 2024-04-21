Nano Market Capitalization Hits $161.35 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $161.35 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,708.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.11 or 0.00770799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00130515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008922 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00184649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00107680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

