Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.54 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $631.66 million and $26.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00023148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001097 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,521,882,519 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.