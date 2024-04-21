UNUS SED LEO Hits Market Capitalization of $5.34 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.77 or 0.00008922 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and approximately $1.28 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00130515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,571,909 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,574,536.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.7642483 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $1,597,200.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.