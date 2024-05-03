FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Citigroup

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.30.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 1,045,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,773. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.15. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,398,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

