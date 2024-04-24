Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $100,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.07. 790,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.96 and its 200-day moving average is $314.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

