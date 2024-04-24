holoride (RIDE) Tops One Day Volume of $104,658.10

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $9.34 million and $104,658.10 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.58 or 0.04880660 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00056689 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003530 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,850,323 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,850,323 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01110965 USD and is down -5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $95,493.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

