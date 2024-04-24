iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lessened by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,904 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

