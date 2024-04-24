Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.75 EPS

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. Medpace had a return on equity of 65.98% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace updated its FY24 guidance to $10.79-11.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.790-11.470 EPS.

Medpace Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $407.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.14. Medpace has a 52-week low of $187.03 and a 52-week high of $419.42.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MEDP shares. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.80.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

