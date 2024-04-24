Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,022. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

