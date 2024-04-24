The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $6,661,700.50 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,037,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

