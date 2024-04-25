Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ameriprise Financial Price Performance
Shares of AMP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.91. 584,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,359. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.15 and a 200 day moving average of $379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.
Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
