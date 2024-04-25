Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $410.91. 584,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,359. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.15 and a 200 day moving average of $379.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

