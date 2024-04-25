Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,155,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,554,000 after buying an additional 197,770 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,808,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,944,000 after buying an additional 186,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $64.45. 5,004,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

