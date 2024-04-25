Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $168,519,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,261,000 after buying an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,875. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,329,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

