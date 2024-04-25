Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. 2,473,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,265. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.72.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

