Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 320 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $77.96. 12,586,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,121,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

