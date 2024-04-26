Alesco Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,199,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,903. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.53 and its 200 day moving average is $206.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

