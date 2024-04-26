Eos Management L.P. Sells 225 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Eos Management L.P. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 1.3% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,170.27.

Shares of TDG traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,259.15. 139,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,107. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,203.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,060.05. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $745.65 and a 1-year high of $1,269.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

