Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Heartland BancCorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.90. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average is $86.27. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $90.00.
Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $28.41 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.
