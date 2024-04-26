HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $12.02

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.58. HilleVax shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 1,768 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62. The stock has a market cap of $635.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $53,389.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shane Maltbie sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $53,389.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $86,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock worth $986,464,242. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of HilleVax by 47.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

