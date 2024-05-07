Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells 109,934 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 109,934 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $209,973.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,236.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Patricia Nakache sold 300 shares of ThredUp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $540.00.

ThredUp Stock Up 4.8 %

TDUP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. 1,683,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,766. ThredUp Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDUP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ThredUp by 445.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

