Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Director Juergen Tinggren Sells 4,000 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.46. 5,384,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 103.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.