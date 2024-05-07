908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,293.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,757. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.02.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 908 Devices by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

