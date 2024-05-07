908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Kevin J. Knopp Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Knopp acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,293.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
908 Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,757. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $187.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.02.
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 908 Devices
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.