Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) SVP Sanford J. Hodes Sells 3,360 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on R

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.