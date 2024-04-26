MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Up to $53.05

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $55.81. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 4,982 shares.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 3.26.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.