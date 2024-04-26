MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Shares Gap Up to $53.05

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.05, but opened at $55.81. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $55.55, with a volume of 4,982 shares.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Up 7.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 3.26.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
