N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 233,902 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 148,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 113,026 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,055,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.36. 45,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,650. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.