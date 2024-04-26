Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $412.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.93 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.