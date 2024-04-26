Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Medicine Man Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHWZ
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.