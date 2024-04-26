Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Medicine Man Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SHWZ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 40,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. Medicine Man Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Others segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

