Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 1.8 %

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 112,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

