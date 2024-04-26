Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the March 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.37. 112,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

