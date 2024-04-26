Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,955. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

