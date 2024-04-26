PotCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168.31 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $168.31 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00138189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

