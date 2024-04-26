Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Grows By 153.3%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 153.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $20.48.
Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
About Gladstone Commercial
gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.
