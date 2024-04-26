State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 502 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Netflix worth $123,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock worth $89,548,241. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.24. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

