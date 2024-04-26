Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $844.75 and last traded at $835.30. Approximately 3,153,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,710,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $787.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $947.82 and its 200-day moving average is $560.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

