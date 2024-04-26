Syon Capital LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,928 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Syon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,359. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.56. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

