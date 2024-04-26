Syon Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,541 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $681,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 227,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 254,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 41,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.55. 13,846,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.