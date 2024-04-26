Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,042. The company has a market capitalization of $162.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.08. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

